Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V-Guard arm starts commercial production of kitchen appliances

V-Guard arm starts commercial production of kitchen appliances

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

V-Guard Consumer Products (VCPL), wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of the company commenced commercial production of kitchen appliances (mixer grinder & gas stove) at its manufacturing facility set up in Vapi, Gujarat on 6 March 2024.

The actual investment incurred for the project stood at 20 crore, which was funded through internal accruals.

The manufacturing facility has installed capacity of 7 lakh units per annum for mixer grinder and 3.60 lakh units per annum for gas stove.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

V-Guard Industries makes consumer electrical and electronics products. The company's product range includes voltage stabilizers, inverter, electric & solar water heaters, fans, kitchen appliances, pumps, wires & cables, domestic switch gears, air coolers, etc.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 48.3% to Rs 58.24 crore on18.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,165.39 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.38% to end at Rs 343.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Everest Better Kitchen Awards: Celebrating Excellence in India's Culinary Landscape

Crompton Greaves Q3 PAT drops 3% YoY to Rs 85 cr

Havells India announces foray into domestic kitchen appliances segment

Barometers trade sideways; consumer durables shares advance

Market near day's high; consumer durables shares advance

Subex inks deal with leading telecom operator in Southeast Asia

MIC Electronics wins work-order oof Rs 1.76 cr

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Indices end at new peak; Nifty settles above 22,450; Sensex breaches 74K

Pound Gathers Momentum Ahead Of UK Budget, Dollar Pullback Ahead Of Powell Supports

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story