Grasim Industries launches its new decorative paints brand - Birla Opus

Aditya Birla Group Chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla, today announced the launch of products and services under its new decorative paints brand, Birla Opus, aiming for Rs.10,000 Cr gross revenue within 3 years of full-scale operations. This marks the Aditya Birla Group's entry into the rapidly expanding Rs. 80,000 crore Indian decorative paints market, with an unprecedented level of upfront investment of ~Rs.10,000 crore. Birla Opus business is being set up by the group flagship company, Grasim Industries.

Birla Opus products will be available in Punjab, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu from mid-March 2024 and across all 1 lakh population towns in India by July 2024. The company aims to expeditiously expand its distribution to over 6,000 towns by the fiscal year end. This will be the fastest & widest pan-India launch by any paint brand.

The Aditya Birla Group Chairman also unveiled the brand logo of 'Birla Opus'. The name 'Birla Opus' embodies the trust that underpins the Aditya Birla brand, with 'Opus' signifying beauty personified. The word 'Opus' is derived from the Latin phrase magnum opus, which represents a great work of art.

