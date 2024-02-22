Grasim Industries launches its new decorative paints brand - Birla Opus

Birla Opus products will be available in Punjab, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu from mid-March 2024 and across all 1 lakh population towns in India by July 2024. The company aims to expeditiously expand its distribution to over 6,000 towns by the fiscal year end. This will be the fastest & widest pan-India launch by any paint brand.
The Aditya Birla Group Chairman also unveiled the brand logo of 'Birla Opus'. The name 'Birla Opus' embodies the trust that underpins the Aditya Birla brand, with 'Opus' signifying beauty personified. The word 'Opus' is derived from the Latin phrase magnum opus, which represents a great work of art.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News