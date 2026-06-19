VA TECH WABAG (WABAG) has secured the Design, Build, Operate (DBO) contract for the Doha SWRO Desalination Plant with Recarbonation System - Stage II in Kuwait, from the Ministry of Electricity, Water & Renewable Energy (MEWRE), Kuwait.

This prestigious order marks WABAG's maiden entry into Kuwait and further consolidates its leadership and expanding footprint across the GCC region.

This project will be executed through an unincorporated Joint Venture (JV) led by WABAG, in association with Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Company K.S.C. (HEISCO), as the JV partner.

The project entails the design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of a 60 MIGD (approximately 272 MLD) Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) Desalination Plant featuring a state-of-the-art Recarbonation System, scheduled to be completed over a period of 36 months. The contract includes a five-year Operation & Maintenance period, ensuring long-term reliability and operational excellence. The facility will employ advanced desalination technologies to deliver high quality potable water, thereby addressing Kuwait's rising water demand and reinforcing the nation's water security.