VA Tech Wabag gains on Rs 1,000-crore order win

VA Tech Wabag advanced 2.17% to Rs 1,706.70 after it received mega order worth Rs 1,000 crore for a 100 MLD sea water desalination plant from Indosol Solar for solar PV manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. This order includes the engineering procurement (EP) scope of design, engineering, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the 100 MLD desalination plant which will be executed over a 38-month period, followed by a 15 years operation and maintenance (O&M) contract. This order includes the engineering procurement (EP) scope of design, engineering, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the 100 MLD desalination plant which will be executed over a 38-month period, followed by a 15 years operation and maintenance (O&M) contract. This plant will be built with the desalination technologies, designed for superior energy efficiency and production of water to meet the requirements of the 10 GW integrated solar PV manufacturing unit of Indosol Solar in Andhra Pradesh. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Saravanan Krishnan, head desalination of India Cluster said, This mega order marks WABAGs entry into the Solar PV sector which is a key segment for the future. WABAGs technological expertise, proven track record and competitive pricing enabled us offer lowest life-cycle cost of water for Indosol Solar.

VA TECH WABAG is a pure-play water technology company. It offers a complete range of technologies and services for total water solutions in both municipal and industrial sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 10% to Rs 55 crore on 13.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 626.50 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News