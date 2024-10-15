Radico Khaitan Ltd spurts 2.28%, up for third straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 2233.1, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 78.09% in last one year as compared to a 27.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.33% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index. Radico Khaitan Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2233.1, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25075.15. The Sensex is at 81827.06, down 0.18%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has risen around 5.15% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 62372.3, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 108.8 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News