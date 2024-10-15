Gopal Snacks PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 29 cr in Q2 FY25

Gopal Snacks' standalone net profit rose 6.17% to Rs 28.89 crore on 12.57% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 402.64 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. Profit before tax increased 7.23% year on year (YoY) to Rs 38.84 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. Profit before tax increased 7.23% year on year (YoY) to Rs 38.84 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. EBITDA rose 2.7% to Rs 46.8 crore in the second quarter of FY25 as against Rs 45.5 crore recorded in the period a year ago. EBITDA margin slipped to 11.6% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 12.7% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On half year basis, the companys net profit declined 4.28% to Rs 53.19 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 53.19 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 756.96 crore in Q2 FY25, up 11.94% year on year.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a first interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share for FY 2024-25. The interim dividend will be paid on or before 12 November 2024.

Bipinbhai Hadvani, chairman and MD, Gopal Snacks, said, During Q2FY25, company continued its growth momentum, achieving a 12.6% increase in topline, reaching Rs 402.6 crore. This growth has been driven by our strengthened market position, which focuses on expansion of distribution network, innovative product mix, and increasing brand visibility. Our strategy remains centered on reinforcing our presence in Gujarat while actively expanding our market share in key regions, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

We are proud to have added over 161 new distributors in the past six months, marking a significant milestone in our strategic expansion. In the Wafer segment, we aim to establish a dominant market presence through product innovation, along with trade campaigns and channel engagement programs. By launching new, customized products and flavors, we seek to increase our market share and profitability, capitalizing on the high margin potential of this category.

This quarter, we launched a marketing campaign for Cristos brand, reaffirming our commitment to expanding our product offerings and deepening our market penetration. Looking ahead, we plan to introduce further branding and marketing initiatives in the coming quarters to continue our growth trajectory.

Our goal is to expand our market reach and strengthen our standing as a leading company in the global food industry. We remain focused on enhancing product management, meeting diverse customer needs, and boosting brand visibility. As we establish a stronger market presence, we are prepared to navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and continue delivering enhanced value to our stakeholders."

Gopal Snacks is an FMCG company dealing in ethnic snacks, western snacks, and other products. The company offers a wide variety of savory products under its brand Gopal, including ethnic snacks such as namkeen and gathiya; western snacks such as wafers, extruded snacks and snack pellets; and fast-moving consumer goods including papad, spices, gram flour or besan, noodles, rusk and soan papdi.

Shares of Gopal Snacks slipped 2.78% to currently trade at Rs 427.15 on the BSE.

