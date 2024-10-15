Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Biocon Ltd spurts 1.41%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 351.4, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.24% in last one year as compared to a 27.08% gain in NIFTY and a 55.7% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 351.4, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25075.15. The Sensex is at 81827.06, down 0.18%. Biocon Ltd has dropped around 10.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23680, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 352.25, up 1.29% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

