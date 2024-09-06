Va Tech Wabag wins order of USD 317 million from Saudi Water Authority

This EPCC contract includes the scope of design, engineering, supply, construction and commissioning of the 300 MLD Mega Desalination Plant which will be developed on a greenfield site located in the west coast of the KSA, south of the Red Sea-facing city Yanbu al-Bahr and is scheduled to be completed within a 30-month period. This Mega Desalination Plant will operate using Dual Media Filters followed by a two-pass Reverse Osmosis process and Re-mineralization to produce clean potable water, which will be further distributed by the SWA. This plant will be built with the state-of-the-art Desalination technologies, designed for superior energy efficiency and will produce stellar quality of water complying with the environmental regulations of the KSA.
