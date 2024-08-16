Vadilal Dairy International standalone net profit declines 35.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.64% to Rs 9.88 crore

Net profit of Vadilal Dairy International declined 35.14% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.64% to Rs 9.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.8812.4511.8412.131.081.480.640.980.480.74

