Vadilal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sales decline 0.70% to Rs 188.42 crore

Net Loss of Vadilal Enterprises reported to Rs 8.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.70% to Rs 188.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 189.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.92% to Rs 7.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 999.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 930.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales188.42189.75 -1 999.14930.09 7 OPM %-4.11-4.79 -1.420.96 - PBDT-8.45-7.98 -6 22.4519.67 14 PBT-11.65-10.73 -9 10.058.60 17 NP-8.71-8.30 -5 7.516.16 22

First Published: May 27 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

