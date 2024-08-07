Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vadilal Enterprises standalone net profit rises 176.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 18.02% to Rs 513.07 crore

Net profit of Vadilal Enterprises rose 176.17% to Rs 28.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.02% to Rs 513.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 434.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales513.07434.73 18 OPM %8.273.78 -PBDT42.3716.90 151 PBT38.7214.02 176 NP28.9710.49 176

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

