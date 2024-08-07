Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 18.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 10.41% to Rs 191.39 crore

Net profit of Elantas Beck India rose 18.15% to Rs 41.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.41% to Rs 191.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 173.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales191.39173.35 10 OPM %20.2220.28 -PBDT55.6250.41 10 PBT52.4047.45 10 NP41.8535.42 18

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

