Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 48.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Fortis Healthcare rose 48.50% to Rs 165.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 111.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.16% to Rs 1858.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1657.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

