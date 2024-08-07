Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 48.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.16% to Rs 1858.90 croreNet profit of Fortis Healthcare rose 48.50% to Rs 165.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 111.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.16% to Rs 1858.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1657.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1858.901657.41 12 OPM %18.4316.40 -PBDT320.85248.49 29 PBT229.85169.25 36 NP165.96111.76 48
