Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 48.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 48.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.16% to Rs 1858.90 crore

Net profit of Fortis Healthcare rose 48.50% to Rs 165.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 111.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.16% to Rs 1858.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1657.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1858.901657.41 12 OPM %18.4316.40 -PBDT320.85248.49 29 PBT229.85169.25 36 NP165.96111.76 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps over 950 points, Nifty soars above 24,250 in pre-open

Yen slides after BOJ official says no rate hikes if markets are volatile

LIVE: Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking review of 2022 order upholding PMLA provisions

Boeing to make design changes to prevent more 737 MAX 9 door panel blowouts

Pak man with Iran ties charged in plot to assassinate gov officials in US

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story