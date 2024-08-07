D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 12.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.40% to Rs 345.80 crore

Net profit of D-Link India rose 12.64% to Rs 23.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.40% to Rs 345.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 299.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.345.80299.658.178.9633.5029.5631.7428.1123.6120.96

