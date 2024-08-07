D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 12.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.40% to Rs 345.80 croreNet profit of D-Link India rose 12.64% to Rs 23.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.40% to Rs 345.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 299.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales345.80299.65 15 OPM %8.178.96 -PBDT33.5029.56 13 PBT31.7428.11 13 NP23.6120.96 13
