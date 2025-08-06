Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 36.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.64% to Rs 813.74 crore

Net profit of Vaibhav Global rose 36.09% to Rs 37.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 813.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 756.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.813.74756.017.567.5571.1162.2745.8237.3837.6327.65

