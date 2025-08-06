Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases standalone net profit rises 15.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.28% to Rs 83.63 crore

Net profit of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases rose 15.57% to Rs 18.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.28% to Rs 83.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 67.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.83.6367.2936.7132.5332.9225.9227.8321.0718.7116.19

