Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vakrangee announces change in directorate

Vakrangee announces change in directorate

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With immediate effect

The Board of Directors of Vakrangee at its meeting held today has recommended to the shareholders for approval of appointment of Divya Nandwana as Chairman, Vedant Nandwana as Managing Director and Ammeet Sabarwal as Executive Director & Group CEO with immediate effect. Further, Shiv Narain Kaushik & Savita Keni has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company.

In view of completion of tenure of Ramesh Joshi, Sunil Agarwal, Avinash Vyas, B. L. Meena, Dr. Nishikant Hayatnagarkar have given their resignation, so that the new Board can take charge with immediate effect.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Wipro expands partnership with Google Cloud to adopt AI tech Gemini

Elon Musk-Donald Trump 'unscripted' interview airs soon: Check date & time

LIVE: Retail inflation declines to 3.54% in July, IIP grows 5.2% in June

RBI forms expert panel to benchmark its statistics with global standards

Banks offer up to 9% interest on FDs; check detailed rates of various banks

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story