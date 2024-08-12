Jet Freight Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.06 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 26.20% to Rs 147.28 crore

Net profit of Jet Freight Logistics reported to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.20% to Rs 147.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 116.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales147.28116.70 26 OPM %2.32-0.98 -PBDT2.15-2.40 LP PBT1.61-3.08 LP NP1.06-3.08 LP

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

