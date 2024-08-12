Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed 0.46% higher

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed 0.46% higher

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 7,813.70, gaining 36 points or 0.46 percent. The day's trading range was between 7,777.7 and 7,836.80.

JB Hi-Fi, a retailer of home consumer products topped with gains of 8.3 percent following the half-yearly results announcement. Tabcorp Holdings also rallied close to 8 percent.

Bellevue Gold added 5.4 percent. Specialty retail business Super Retail Group and Polynovo, both recorded an increase of more than 4 percent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Beach Energy dropped more than 12 percent after fiscal 24 results announcement. Aurizon Holdings also shed 8.8 percent. Strike Energy slipped 5.6 percent followed by Mineral Resources that declined 3.8 percent and Pilbara Minerals that shed 2.9 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Emkay initiates coverage on Adani Green, predicts strong returns from RE

CARS24 preparing to float IPO to tap growth opportunities: Co-Founder

How Bangladeshi youths forced out leader who ruled for much of their lives

Neo Group raises $47.6 million led by MUFG Bank, Euclidean Capital

Suicide helpline of Gujarat diamond industry gets 1,600 calls since launch

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story