Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed 0.46% higher

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 7,813.70, gaining 36 points or 0.46 percent. The day's trading range was between 7,777.7 and 7,836.80.

JB Hi-Fi, a retailer of home consumer products topped with gains of 8.3 percent following the half-yearly results announcement. Tabcorp Holdings also rallied close to 8 percent.

Bellevue Gold added 5.4 percent. Specialty retail business Super Retail Group and Polynovo, both recorded an increase of more than 4 percent.

Beach Energy dropped more than 12 percent after fiscal 24 results announcement. Aurizon Holdings also shed 8.8 percent. Strike Energy slipped 5.6 percent followed by Mineral Resources that declined 3.8 percent and Pilbara Minerals that shed 2.9 percent.