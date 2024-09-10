Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vakrangee Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sep 10 2024
Prism Johnson Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd and Suprajit Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 September 2024.

Vakrangee Ltd surged 9.34% to Rs 21.77 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prism Johnson Ltd spiked 8.78% to Rs 189.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61724 shares in the past one month.

Globus Spirits Ltd soared 8.54% to Rs 1182. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21003 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48125 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd added 7.28% to Rs 755.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd jumped 6.10% to Rs 539.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59205 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41164 shares in the past one month.

Sep 10 2024

