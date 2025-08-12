Valiant Communications consolidated net profit rises 51.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.11% to Rs 18.32 crore

Net profit of Valiant Communications rose 51.28% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 34.11% to Rs 18.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.18.3213.6634.4431.116.894.766.224.154.723.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News