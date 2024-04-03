Vanta Bioscience wins order of Rs 1.2 cr

Vanta Bioscience has received an order of Rs. 1.2 crore from a large Indian Multinational Company to carry out Technical Studies which includes oral toxicity study, Dermal Toxicity and in vitro tests and other studies. The said studies will be carried out by the Company from its state of art research facility at Gummidipundi, Chennai. The turnaround time of the Company for the project will be 5-24 weeks from receipt of requisite test items and/or such extended period as mutually agreed. Upon successful completion of the above, the Company is confident of receiving orders worth Rs. 12 crore approx. in next 2 financial years in one or more tranches from the said Company.

