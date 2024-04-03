Aditya Vision Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ashapura Minechem Ltd, Flexituff Ventures International Ltd, Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 April 2024.

Aditya Vision Ltd lost 5.10% to Rs 3017 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 50966 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23444 shares in the past one month.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 344.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12124 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22591 shares in the past one month.

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 41.51. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 89856 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19503 shares in the past one month.

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd pared 4.97% to Rs 29.63. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3641 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38576 shares in the past one month.

Next Mediaworks Ltd dropped 4.88% to Rs 6.43. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2354 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6802 shares in the past one month.

