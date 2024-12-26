Vantage Knowledge Academy edges higher on bonus share issue proposal

Vantage Knowledge Academy added 2.79% to Rs 215.40 after the company announced that its board will meet on Tuesday, 7 January 2024, to consider a proposal for bonus shares to the shareholders of the company.

At the same meeting, the board will also consider a proposal for payment of interim dividend on the equity shares of the company.

Vantage Knowledge Academy is a publicly listed education management company dedicated to creating innovative learning solutions.

The companys net profit surged 207.14% to Rs 0.86 crore on a 67.14% increase in revenue to Rs 1.17 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News