Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 6.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vardhman Holdings declined 6.60% to Rs 46.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 62.84% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

