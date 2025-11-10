DRC Systems India standalone net profit rises 11.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.72% to Rs 11.89 crore

Net profit of DRC Systems India rose 11.24% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.72% to Rs 11.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.11.8910.1012.4516.041.771.661.271.160.990.89

