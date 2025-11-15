Ceeta Industries standalone net profit declines 95.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.27% to Rs 4.85 crore

Net profit of Ceeta Industries declined 95.56% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 21.27% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.856.164.3311.360.350.900.080.650.020.45

