Ridhi Synthetics standalone net profit declines 16.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Ridhi Synthetics declined 16.22% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.120.11-33.33-27.270.430.500.410.490.310.37

