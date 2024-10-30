Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit rises 46.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.38% to Rs 2502.42 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Textiles rose 46.57% to Rs 196.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 134.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.38% to Rs 2502.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2397.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2502.422397.4612.598.57390.15281.55290.51177.84196.85134.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News