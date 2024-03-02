Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Varun Beverages Ltd rises for third straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 1448.75, up 2.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 113.29% in last one year as compared to a 27.19% jump in NIFTY and a 19.94% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1448.75, up 2.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22378.4. The Sensex is at 73806.15, up 0.08%. Varun Beverages Ltd has gained around 11.23% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54225.15, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 103.84 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Varun Beverages Ltd spurts 2.47%, gains for five straight sessions

Varun Beverages rises after securing exclusive 'Cheetos' production deal in Morocco

Market erases gains; realty shares advance

Market trade with substantial gains; FMCG shares rally for 2nd day

Barometers trim gains, FMCG stocks firm in choppy mkt

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 1.65%, rises for third straight session

Market hits record high, rallies for 3rd day; media shares advance

Aurobindo Pharma jumps on USFDA nod for Fingolimod capsules

Thinkink Picturez Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story