Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit rises 134.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vascon Engineers rose 134.06% to Rs 22.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 221.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 196.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.221.18196.235.778.0228.5813.4027.0512.0722.479.60

