Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit rises 50.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 174.47% to Rs 1240.28 crore

Net profit of Mafatlal Industries rose 50.46% to Rs 45.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 174.47% to Rs 1240.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 451.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1240.28451.883.505.4745.8727.1241.8823.5745.7130.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News