Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit rises 36.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries rose 36.35% to Rs 95.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.30% to Rs 1698.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1553.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1698.091553.6612.7712.04191.33159.28127.2398.5195.1269.76

