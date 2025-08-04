Manba Finance standalone net profit rises 88.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.19% to Rs 63.04 crore

Net profit of Manba Finance rose 88.22% to Rs 9.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 38.19% to Rs 63.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.63.0445.6269.3468.1913.347.6412.186.539.755.18

