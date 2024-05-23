Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vaswani Industries standalone net profit rises 169.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Vaswani Industries standalone net profit rises 169.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 18.92% to Rs 90.36 crore

Net profit of Vaswani Industries rose 169.57% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.92% to Rs 90.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.25% to Rs 9.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.64% to Rs 389.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 391.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales90.36111.44 -19 389.34391.85 -1 OPM %7.304.50 -5.685.44 - PBDT5.583.47 61 16.0814.41 12 PBT4.632.57 80 12.3210.75 15 NP3.101.15 170 9.036.01 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Vaswani Industries standalone net profit rises 112.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Vaswani Group (Mumbai) Celebrates a Year of Innovation and Growth in Indian Real Estate

Tata Steel Production rises 4% YoY in Q4

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Stock alert: ITC, Nykaa, Jubilant Foodworks, Oil India, Power Grid Corp

Allcargo Logistics arm acquires 25% stake in Fair Trade

Cautious optimism: shares may see uptick at open

LGB Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Cella Space reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story