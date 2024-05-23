Vaswani Industries standalone net profit rises 169.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.92% to Rs 90.36 crore

Net profit of Vaswani Industries rose 169.57% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.92% to Rs 90.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.25% to Rs 9.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.64% to Rs 389.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 391.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

