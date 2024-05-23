Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LGB Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

LGB Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 25.64% to Rs 19.81 crore

Net Loss of LGB Forge reported to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.64% to Rs 19.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.35% to Rs 89.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales19.8126.64 -26 89.3891.53 -2 OPM %-6.013.57 --0.34-5.36 - PBDT-1.790.68 PL -2.86-5.85 51 PBT-2.46-0.02 -12200 -5.63-8.86 36 NP-3.22-1.66 -94 -9.87-9.30 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

LGB Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.23 crore in the December 2023 quarter

LGB Forge Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tata Steel Production rises 4% YoY in Q4

Board of Sandur Manganese &amp; Iron Ores approves acquisition of 80% stake in Arjas Steel

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Stock alert: ITC, Nykaa, Jubilant Foodworks, Oil India, Power Grid Corp

Allcargo Logistics arm acquires 25% stake in Fair Trade

Cautious optimism: shares may see uptick at open

Cella Space reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Metalloys standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story