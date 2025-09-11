Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VE Commercial Vehicles extends GST benefits to customers

VE Commercial Vehicles extends GST benefits to customers

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
With effect from 22 September 2025

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) today announced that it will pass on the complete benefit of the revised GST rates to customers. Coinciding with the auspicious start of Navratri, Eicher customers purchasing new vehicles from 22 September 2025, can enjoy lower acquisition costs on Eicher's range of modern and fuel-efficient trucks and buses.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

