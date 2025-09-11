Jupiter Wagons spurts after subsidiary bags major railways order

Jupiter Wagons surged 7.58% to Rs 343.40 after its material subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory, secured a significant order from the Ministry of Railways.

In a regulatory filing, the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Railway Board for the supply of 9,000 LHB axles for FIAT-IR bogies. The total value of the order is approximately Rs 113 crore.

Jupiter Wagons (JWL) is a provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, with diverse offerings across freight wagons, locomotives, passenger coach accessories, braking systems, commercial vehicles, ISO marine containers, and products such as couplers, draft gears, bogies, CMS crossings, brake discs, brake systems, wheels, axles, wheel sets, electric commercial vehicles (e-LCV), and lithium batteries.