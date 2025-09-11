Adani Power gains after securing LoA for additional 800 MW capacity from MPPMCL

Adani Power rose 1.51% to Rs 643 after the company announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from MP Power Management Company (MPPMCL) for an additional 800 MW capacity under the 'greenshoe option'.

This follows the companys earlier win of 800 MW in the same bidding process, taking the total awarded capacity from MPPMCL to 1,600 MW. The additional allocation comes at the same tariff of Rs 5.838 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), as the initial award.

Accordingly, APL will supply power from a new 1,600 MW (200 MW) ultra-supercritical thermal power unit to be established in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh, under the design, build, finance, own, and operate (DBFOO) model.

Both units are expected to be commissioned within 60 months of the appointed date. The project will involve an investment of around Rs 21,000 crore, with coal linkage secured under the Government of Indias SHAKTI policy. The company plans to execute a power supply agreement (PSA) with the state distribution company in due course. According to Adani Power, this marks the fifth major power supply order in the past 12 months, bringing its total awarded capacity to 7,200 MW. S.B. Khyalia, chief executive officer of Adani Power, said: "We are delighted that Adani Power has not only secured the initial 800 MW project in Madhya Pradesh but has also been awarded an additional 800 MW under the greenshoe option.