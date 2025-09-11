Indices edge higher; breadth strong

The key equity indices traded with minor gains in early trade amid strong global cues. Investor sentiment remained buoyant on hopes of thawing India-U.S. diplomatic tensions and rate-cut expectations from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week. Market could be volatile due to weekly expiry of Sensex F&O contracts. The Nifty traded above the 25,000 level.

Media, PSU Bank and and oil & gas shares advancd while IT, auto and FMCG stocks declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 106.94 points or 0.14% to 81,542.51. The Nifty 50 index rose 30.50 points or 0.13% to 25,005.80.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.27% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.42%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,086 shares rose and 850 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 115.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,004.29 crore in the Indian equity market on 09 September 2025, provisional data showed. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.09% to 6.492 from the previous close of 6.486.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.1425 compared with its close of 88.1150 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.29% to Rs 108,664. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.02% to 97.83. The United States 10-year bond yield jumped 0.52% to 4.049. In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement fell 5 cents or 0.07% to $67.44 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Reliance Industries rose 0.20%. The company incorporated wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Reliance Intelligence on 9 September 2025.

Sasken Technologies added 1.48% after the companys chief technology officer (CTO), Girish BVS has resigned due to persnol reason, effective from 12 September 2025. Premier Explosives rallied 3.23% after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 7.83 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the procurement of Counter Measures Global Markets: Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday after a drop in U.S. producer prices supported bets the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates next week. Meanwhile, Japan's wholesale inflation accelerated in August on steady rises in food costs, data showed on Thursday. The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, rose 2.7% in the year to August, accelerating from a revised 2.5% increase in July.

Overnight stateside, most of the key U.S. benchmarks rose to hit new record closing highs after a benign reading on U.S. producer prices led markets to price in more chance of three interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year. The broad market S&P 500 finished up 0.3% at 6,532.04, a record close for the index. The Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.03% to end at 21,886.06, likewise notching a closing high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 220.42 points, or 0.48%, to finish at 45,490.92. The monthly US producer prices excluding food and energy declined 0.1% in August from the prior month, falling short of consensus estimates of a 0.3% increase, while Julys figure was also revised down.