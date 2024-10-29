Vedant Fashions spurts after Q2 PAT jumps 37% YoY to Rs 67 cr

Vedant Fashions surged 8.17% to Rs 1,353.10 after the company reported 37.31% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 66.90 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 48.72 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew 22.73% to Rs 267.94 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax jumped 39.27% to Rs 90.21 crore in Q2 FY25 as against with Rs 64.77 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses fell 16.80% year on year to Rs 196.97 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 39.91 crore (up 33.07% YoY) while finance cost was at Rs 13.72 crore (up 28.46% YoY).

EBITDA in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 1,217 crore, registering a growth of 27.5% on YoY basis. EBITDA margin improved to 45.4% as compared to 43.7% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

On half year basis the companys consolidated net profit decreased 8.01% to Rs 129.39 crore in H1 FY25 as against Rs 140.66 crore posted in H1 FY24. The companys revenue from operation declined 4.17% YoY to Rs 507.76 crore in H1 FY25.

Vedant Fashions is primarily engaged in manufacturing, trading and sale of readymade ethnic wear for men, women and kids primarily in India under the brand names Manyavar, Mohey, Mebaz, Twamev and Manthan.

