Nifty October futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 24,470.10, a premium of 3.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,466.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 127.70 points or 0.52% to 24,466.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.57% to 14.52.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

