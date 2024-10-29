Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 52.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.01% to Rs 2517.72 crore

Net profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation rose 52.47% to Rs 688.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 451.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.01% to Rs 2517.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1864.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2517.721864.80105.5097.041002.58608.821000.04606.38688.62451.65

