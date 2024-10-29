Rashi Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 166.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.61% to Rs 3706.17 crore

Net profit of Rashi Peripherals rose 166.59% to Rs 69.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.61% to Rs 3706.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3022.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3706.173022.852.672.2987.1740.8582.9436.0769.7426.16

