Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rashi Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 166.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Rashi Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 166.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 5:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.61% to Rs 3706.17 crore

Net profit of Rashi Peripherals rose 166.59% to Rs 69.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.61% to Rs 3706.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3022.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3706.173022.85 23 OPM %2.672.29 -PBDT87.1740.85 113 PBT82.9436.07 130 NP69.7426.16 167

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Zinc raises $25.5 million in seed funding from Nexus Venture Partners

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q2 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 252 cr

CPI's K Narayana urges civil aviation minister to control rising airfares

Hudco Q2 results: PAT grows 52% to Rs 689 cr, income at Rs 2,526 cr

RBI's domestically-held gold reserves jump 510.46 MT by end-September

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story