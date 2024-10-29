Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 26.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.28% to Rs 411.42 crore

Net profit of Creative Newtech rose 26.39% to Rs 13.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.28% to Rs 411.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 429.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.411.42429.832.982.7915.3412.6515.0512.3213.2210.46

