Banking stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Banking stocks were trading in green, with the BSE BANKEX index increasing 65.49 points or 0.11% at 60833.12 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE BANKEX index, IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 0.53%), ICICI Bank Ltd (up 0.41%), Axis Bank Ltd (up 0.18%), and HDFC Bank Ltd (up 0.01%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Canara Bank (down 1.1%), Yes Bank Ltd (down 0.88%), and Bank of Baroda (down 0.86%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 149.6 or 0.26% at 57553.88.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 1.29 points or 0.01% at 16533.69.

The Nifty 50 index was up 19.25 points or 0.08% at 24661.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 102.54 points or 0.13% at 81628.68.

On BSE,1655 shares were trading in green, 1458 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

