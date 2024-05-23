Vedanta Ltd Slips 3.03%

Vedanta Ltd has added 25.27% over last one month compared to 10.65% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.66% rise in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd fell 3.03% today to trade at Rs 472.25. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.95% to quote at 33419.95. The index is up 10.65 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 2.49% and JSW Steel Ltd lost 1.78% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 70.68 % over last one year compared to the 20.16% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 25.27% over last one month compared to 10.65% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.66% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.58 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 506.85 on 22 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 207.85 on 28 Sep 2023.

