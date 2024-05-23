Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTTS inaugurates Centre of Excellence for Airbus in Bangalore

LTTS inaugurates Centre of Excellence for Airbus in Bangalore

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
L&T Technology Services announced the inauguration of the Simulation Centre of Excellence for Airbus, strategically located at the LTTS state-of-the-art campus in Bangalore. This Centre of Excellence is designed to bolster engineering support for Airbus aircraft structural simulation activities across its diverse business units in Europe spanning France, Germany, the UK, and Spain.

Equipped with the latest in simulation software, hardware, and high-performance computational machinery, the Simulation CoE aims to unify and standardize processes across all Airbus European business units and aircraft programs. The ultimate objective is to streamline efficiency and enhance productivity, facilitating the timely achievement of program milestones.

Initiated approximately 18 months ago with a specialized core team, the Centre of Excellence (CoE) has demonstrated significant growth and development. The strategic plan includes a substantial scaling up of the centre over the next two years. This expansion reflects the deep commitment of LTTS to fostering innovation and excellence in aerospace engineering, highlighting the dedication to advancing the industry through sustained development and expertise.

First Published: May 23 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

