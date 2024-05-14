Vedanta Ltd Spikes 1.92%

Vedanta Ltd has added 13.08% over last one month compared to 2.54% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.09% drop in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd rose 1.92% today to trade at Rs 421.9. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.64% to quote at 31120.54. The index is up 2.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 1.66% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 1.34% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 57.13 % over last one year compared to the 16.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 13.08% over last one month compared to 2.54% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.09% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 40541 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.76 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 422.4 on 14 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 207.85 on 28 Sep 2023.

