Stock Alert: Cochin Shipyard, RBL Bank, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp

Securities currently in the F&O ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Canara Bank, GMR Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, Piramal Enterprise, PNB, SAIL, and Zee Entertainment Enterprise.

Results today: Bharti Airtel, Siemens, Shree Cement, Colgate Palmolive (India), Oberoi Realty, AIA Engineering, Apollo Tyres, Apar Industries, Radico Khaitan, Devyani International, PVR Inox, Zydus Wellness, Sagar Cements, Patanjali Foods.

Cochin Shipyard wins a big European contract (Rs 500-1000 crore) to design and build a hybrid service vessel for offshore wind farms. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

RBL Bank: Quant mutual fund gets RBI nod to acquire 'aggregate holding' of upto 9.98% in the private lender. Quant MF held 4.68% stake in RBL Bank as of 10 May 2024.

Hindalco Industries: Subsidiary Novelis Inc files for an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. The number of shares and price range are yet to be determined.

Hero MotoCorp: Joins the ONDC network to sell spare parts and accessories online.

Maruti Suzuki: Launches two new variants of the Fronx car, priced at Rs 8.93 lakh and Rs 9.43 lakh.

Vedanta: Considers raising funds through equity issuance (FPO, rights issue) on May 16th. Its subsidiary Cairn Oil and Gas reports a 19% YoY growth in reserves and resources.

Zomato: Subsidiary Zomato Payments to voluntarily surrender its online payment aggregator license and prepaid payment instrument issuance application.

Shriram Finance: Board approves selling its entire stake in Shriram Housing Finance to Mango Crest & Warburg Pincus for Rs 4,630 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam: Receives an order worth Rs 239 crore.

Coromandel International: Acquires an additional 7% stake in drone manufacturer Dhaksha Unmanned Systems for Rs 150 crore.

Manali Petrochem: Board approves setting up a new manufacturing facility in western India.

